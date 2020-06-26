Home News Bladenboro commissioners call special meeting for Monday News Bladenboro commissioners call special meeting for Monday Bladen Journal - June 26, 2020 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Bladen Journal BLADENBORO — Commissioners here have called a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday for the purpose of approving year-end budget amendments, and discussion of economic development. The meeting will be held in Town Hall, 411 Ivey St., Bladenboro. View Comments Elizabethtown light intensity drizzle enter location 16.3 ° C 18.4 ° 16.1 ° 99 % 4.1kmh 100 % Sat 16 ° Sun 18 ° Mon 23 ° Tue 25 ° Wed 22 °