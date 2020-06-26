Elizabethtown special meeting called for Monday at noon

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Town Council has called a special meeting Monday at noon for the purpose of considering a loan from the water fund to the town’s general fund.

The meeting will be held virtually, through the internet application Zoom, and also through dial-in telephonically.

For Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84177933994?pwd=eHR1eFVkeE5XT3EzZlNZL3NicW0wdz09. The meeting ID number is 841 7793 3994, and the password is 158070.

For mobile one tap, dial 19294362866,,84177933994#,,,,0#,,158070#.

To call in, dial 929-436-2866. The meeting ID number is 841 7793 3994, and the password is 158070.