Coronavirus: No face mask required cards are fake, DOJ warns

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County residents should be aware of a coronavirus scam that has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Postings or flyers on the internet have used the DOJ’s seal and refer to the Americans with Disabilities Act. There is a logo in the lower left corner that looks official for the Freedom To Breathe Agency, which does not exist. An internet home for ftbagency.com has been taken down.

The DOJ Civils Rights Division website says “these postings were not issued by the Department and are not endorsed by the Department.”

Anyone wishing to seek information from the DOJ Civils Rights Division should go to ADA.gov for information it has issued.

Josh Stein, the attorney general in North Carolina, recognized the scam in an interview Thursday and warned all North Carolinians to be on their guard. Anyone believing they are the victim of this or any other scam should report it to the attorney general’s office at ncdoj.gov or by phone at 877-5NO-SCAM.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday ordered that all North Carolinians will have to wear face coverings in public for the next three weeks, beginning today at 5 p.m. There are exceptions, but there is no card required, nor is there any kind of doctor’s documentation.

Cooper’s order specifically says the state’s residents are on the honor system. He also called on businesses and organizations to enforce his order at the risk of being cited by law enforcement.

Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker and at least seven other sheriffs in the state have said they won’t enforce the order. All are encouraging healthy and safe practices amid the coronavirus pandemic.

