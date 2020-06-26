ELIZABETHTOWN — Friday’s update on coronavirus outbreaks in congregate living settings in Bladen County had no changes since Tuesday.

Statistics from the state Department of Health and Human Services report 54 cases among staff at a location on Sleepy Creek Drive in the Harrells community; 10 cases among residents and three among staff at a location on Moores Swamp Road in the Ivanhoe community; and two cases among residents at Cape Fear Teen Challenge in Elizabethtown.

The county also has an outbreak at the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel, though no number of those infected is confirmed.

The daily report also included no change for clusters in the county; there are none. Outbreaks and clusters are updated on Tuesday and Friday evenings.

The county did have three cases added to its overall total, making 344 since the pandemic began. There have been three deaths and 183 recoveries. Five are hospitalized.

The postal ZIP code report from DHHS includes 86 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake; 26 in White Oak; 24 in East Arcadia; 23 in Clarkton; 19 in Bladenboro; 15 in Tar Heel; seven in Council; five in Kelly; and four in Dublin. The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented.

Of county cases, ages 25 to 49 have accounted for 44 percent, ages 50 to 64 for 23 percent, ages 18 to 24 for 16 percent, 17-and-under for 9 percent, ages 65-74 for 5 percent, and ages 75-and-up for 3 percent. Hispanics account for 59 percent of the cases. The gender breakdown is 61 percent men.

North Carolina’s totals released Friday include:

• 1,303 deaths, up 13 from Thursday. Six of those were in congregate living settings.

• 58,818 cases, up 1,635.

• 892 hospitalized, up one.

• 836,725 tests, up 25,447.

The state went into a three-week period of mandatory face coverings when in public at 5 p.m. Friday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties, there have been 121 deaths and 3,917 cases. Cumberland has 41 deaths and 1,087 cases; Robeson has 37 deaths and 1,142 cases; Columbus has 37 deaths and 494 cases; Sampson has five deaths and 973 cases; and Pender has one death and 221 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 793 deaths and 7,539 positive cases. That’s 60.9 percent of the state’s deaths and 12.8 percent of the cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 113 nursing homes, 63 residential care facilities, 19 correctional institutions and eight other facilities. Of those, five each are in Cumberland and Robeson, four in Columbus, and three are in Sampson. There is also one cluster in Cumberland County.

With 90 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 23 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 23 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, no category has less than a 109-day supply.

Among the cases statewide, ages 18-24 is 12 percent of the state’s total and 10 percent is 17-and-under. Deaths continue to be mostly among the elderly, with 60 percent being among those 75-and-over, and 20 percent among those ages 65 to 74.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.7 percent of the deaths (608) and 53.2 percent of the cases (31,263).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 144 deaths and 9,944 positive cases, Rowan County has 39 deaths and 1,118 cases, Cabarrus County has 27 deaths and 978 cases, Union County has 23 deaths and 1,066 cases, and Gaston County has 11 deaths and 912 cases — a total of 244 deaths and 14,018 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Durham County has 61 deaths and 3,451 cases, Wake County has 45 deaths and 4,506 cases, Johnston County has 29 deaths and 1,278 cases, and Orange County has 41 deaths and 593 cases — a total of 176 deaths and 9,828 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 111 deaths and 2,645 cases, Forsyth County has 33 deaths and 2,788 cases, Randolph County has 29 deaths and 1,116 cases, and Davidson County has 15 deaths and 868 cases — a total of 188 deaths and 7,417 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 2.4 million confirmed cases and 124,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 1.2 million.

There are more than 9.6 million cases worldwide, with more than 491,000 deaths.

