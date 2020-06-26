Porter shares message of encouragement for college graduates

DUBLIN — In an historic first, Bladen Community College’s annual commencement exercises were celebrated through a prerecorded internet presentation Friday night.

Originally set for May 14, the coronavirus pandemic first forced a delay, and then a full change to the virtual ceremony. Candidates were given their diplomas in a drive-thru procession Tuesday and Wednesday, and have been invited back for the spring 2021 ceremony to walk the stage.

As the names were called to wrap up the 61-minute event produced by Springer Studios, words and photos the graduates provided were shown on the screen. Academic honors designation dropped down accordingly as well.

Chad Porter, accomplished motivational speaker who lives in Wilmington, brought the graduates a message of encouragement. Porter authored “Severed Dreams,” the story of his skiing accident at age 15 in Tucker Lake near Benson in which he lost his left leg and needed major surgery on his right.

“I was going to play college football, was being recruited,” Porter said. “Everything I wanted was right there. It was so amazing.”

And then it all changed.

“I fought for my life for several weeks,” Porter said.

And he said he had doubts if he wanted to continue living.

“I could just give up, because everything in my life was being taken away from me,” he said. “I had no clue what my future held. I wanted to give up. But part of me said you’ve got to fight through this. I decided to fight, and I’m so glad I didn’t give up that night.”

Porter told the audience his route has not been easy.

“There were a lot of bumps in the road — doubt, bullying, setbacks to get to where I am today,” he said.

And the graduates, he continued, will face their own moments of adversity.

“You’re going to be in front of so many obstacles in your journey,” he said. “I promise you; you are worth the fight.

“You have a new start, a new challenge.”

And he offered three points of advice.

“The past is the past,” he said. “You’ve got to let it go. No matter what it is.

“Control the things that you can control in your life. There are so many things that you have no ability to alter.”

But, he said, “You can control your attitude, your thoughts and your actions.”

He encouraged them to be happy as they move forward. And with seriousness in humor, he added, “Be the person that your dog thinks you are, because my dog thinks I’m amazing.”

In her welcoming remarks, President Dr. Amanda Lee praised the graduates for their resilience in hurricanes and the worldwide pandemic. She concluded by telling them to go forward, never giving up and to be the best they can be.

The ceremony was complete with a processional and recessional of “Pomp and Circumstance”; the invocation from Erin Groves, president of the Student Government Association; the “Star Spangled Banner,” by Alyssa Bell; an academic award, given by Jeff Kornegay, the chief academic officer; and greetings from Dennis Troy, chairman of the college trustees.

The Academic Excellence Award, previously announced last month, was presented to Billy Pait III.

