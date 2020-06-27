Twenty wanted on drug charges

ELIZABETHTOWN — Twenty suspects are wanted and 16 were arrested, or served warrants while already in jail, Friday in a roundup of individuals wanted for various drug charges.

Sheriff Jim McVicker, whose agency led the effort, encouraged the wanted to turn themselves in. Charges include trafficking, possessing, selling, delivering and conspiracy, and some suspects are accused of transactions near a school. The drugs named in arrest charges include, but are not necessarily limited to, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, opium, heroin and marijuana.

A search warrant was executed at a residence in the Jones Lake area, and lawmen found crack cocaine and a firearm.

The residences of the 36 are spread across communities in Bladen, Robeson, Sampson and Columbus counties.

Those arrested and their bail amounts include Courtney Paige Bullard, of Bladenboro, $360,000; Tanner Scott Harrelson, of Bladenboro, $70,000; Kevin Lee Grimes, of Bladenboro, $50,500; Timothy Wayne Parker, of Elizabethtown, $50,000; Barbee Guyton Silvas, of Bladenboro, $40,000; Donnie Kemp, of Elizabethtown, $40,000; Mitchell Ray Meggs, of White Lake, $30,000; Michael Lamont Lesane, of Elizabethtown, $20,000; Richard Shannon Smith, of Bladenboro, $15,000; Tony Lee Shaw, of Whiteville, $12,500; Eddie Thomas Ward, of Bladenboro, $10,500; Carl Willoughby, of Bladenboro, $5,000; and Andrew “Andy” Leach, of Bladenboro, $1,500.

Those who had an arrest warrant to be served and were already in a jail included Joshua Antonio Townsend, of Garland; Rozique Darion Barfield, of Lumberton; Brandon Tyrell Faison, of Whiteville; and Gayla Ann Kielisch, of Whiteville.

Those wanted include Holly Ann-Marie Harrellson, of Elizabethtown; Deanna Joy Sinclair, of Elizabethtown; Christopher Tyree Leach, of Elizabethtown; Naquan Alphonso Matthews, of Elizabethtown; Ted Alan Walter, of Elizabethtown; Brandon Bress, of Riegelwood; Brandon Blackwell, of Bladenboro; Shanda Campbell Mers, of Bladenboro; Brandon Michael Clanton, of Bladenboro; Tramel Lamar Howell, of Bladenboro; Jessica Danielle Christian, of Bladenboro; Rosaland Gooden Todd, of Bladenboro; Joshua Morris Britt, of Bladenboro; Juan Khalil Williams, of Bladenboro; Justice Tyrick Melvin, of Bladenboro; Lamarquise Rashad Pollard, of Whiteville; Pamela Michelle Freeman, of Whiteville; Candice Nicole Williams, of Lumberton; and Corey Andre Wright, of Red Springs.

Participating with the Sheriff’s Office were the police departments from Elizabethtown, Bladenboro and White Lake, the FBI, the SBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and sheriff’s offices from Robeson and Columbus counties.