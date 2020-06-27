ELIZABETHTOWN — Five positive coronavirus cases added Saturday give Bladen County 349 since the worldwide pandemic began.

The tally includes 249 this month alone.

The postal ZIP code report from DHHS includes 89 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake; 27 in White Oak; 26 in East Arcadia; 24 in Clarkton; 19 in Bladenboro; 16 in Tar Heel; seven in Council; six in Kelly; and four in Dublin. The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. Only two of the deaths are represented, those in Tar Heel and White Oak.

Of county cases, ages 25 to 49 have accounted for 45 percent, ages 50 to 64 for 22 percent, ages 18 to 24 for 16 percent, 17-and-under for 9 percent, ages 65-74 for 5 percent, and ages 75-and-up for 3 percent. Hispanics account for 58 percent of the cases. The gender breakdown is 61 percent men.

There are three outbreaks at congregate living settings in the county, and another at Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel.

North Carolina’s totals released Saturday include:

• 1,318 deaths, up 15 from Friday. Two of those were in congregate living settings.

• 60,537 cases, up 1,719.

• 888 hospitalized, down four.

• 855,131 tests, up 18,406.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties, there have been 123 deaths and 3,972 cases. Cumberland has 41 deaths and 1,101 cases; Robeson has 38 deaths and 1,161 cases; Columbus has 37 deaths and 502 cases; Sampson has six deaths and 986 cases; and Pender has one death and 222 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 795 deaths and 7,589 positive cases. That’s 60.3 percent of the state’s deaths and 12.5 percent of the cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 115 nursing homes, 63 residential care facilities, 19 correctional institutions and seven other facilities. Of those, five each are in Cumberland and Robeson, four in Columbus, and three are in Sampson. There is also one cluster in Cumberland County.

With 90 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 75 percent of the ventilators, 27 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 23 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, no category has less than a 109-day supply.

Among the cases statewide, ages 18-24 is 12 percent of the state’s total and 10 percent is 17-and-under. Deaths continue to be mostly among the elderly, with 60 percent being among those 75-and-over, and 20 percent among those ages 65 to 74.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.3 percent of the deaths (611) and 53.4 percent of the cases (32,340).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 145 deaths and 10,287 positive cases, Rowan County has 39 deaths and 1,137 cases, Cabarrus County has 27 deaths and 1,021 cases, Union County has 23 deaths and 1,123 cases, and Gaston County has 11 deaths and 972 cases — a total of 245 deaths and 14,540 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Durham County has 61 deaths and 3,521 cases, Wake County has 46 deaths and 4,675 cases, Johnston County has 29 deaths and 1,346 cases, and Orange County has 41 deaths and 616 cases — a total of 177 deaths and 10,158 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 111 deaths and 2,690 cases, Forsyth County has 34 deaths and 2,871 cases, Randolph County has 29 deaths and 1,137 cases, and Davidson County has 15 deaths and 908 cases — a total of 189 deaths and 7,606 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 2.4 million confirmed cases and 125,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 1.2 million.

There are more than 9.8 million cases worldwide, with more than 495,000 deaths.

