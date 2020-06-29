Four County shares gift with DAV chapter

ELIZABETHTOWN — Four County Electric Membership Corp.’s Operation Round Up Trust Fund recently awarded a $4,500 gift to the Robert Curtis Hester DAV chapter.

The grant, a release says, will help with installation of a roof at the meeting center in Elizabethtown at 502 S. Cypress St.

The chapter was chartered in 2017, has membership of about 80, and helps veterans obtain benefits for health care, disability, employment, education and finances. The chapter offers an outreach proram in Bladenboro, seeking to meet the needs of veterans throughout the rural area.

Their goal is no veterans left behind.

“All we can promise is that we will do our best to get our veterans what they deserve,” said David Brown, the chapter’s commander.

Four County’s Operation Round Up is supported by its membership, allowing monthly bills to be rounded up to the next dollar. The spare change enters a fund that a nine-member board takes care of for worthy causes, such as the Disabled American Veterans chapter in Elizabethtown.