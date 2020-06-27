ReBuild NC taking applications

RALEIGH — Eligibile homeowners needing assistance to repair, reconstruct, or elevate homes damaged by hurricanes Matthew or Florence can make applications through ReBuild NC.

The Homeowner Recovery Program is accepting the applications. ReBuild NC is a program within the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency.

After eligibility is confirmed, an inspector assesses the property to determine the next type of assistance — repair, reconstruction or elevation.

To apply or get more information, go to rebuild.nc.gov.