Coronavirus: Bladen County active cases estimated at just under 130

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County has an estimated 235 recoveries from the coronavirus, and 128 active cases, the county Health Department said Monday.

Nine cases were added to the count on Monday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 366. There have been three deaths. Four people are hospitalized.

In the state Department of Health and Human Services postal ZIP code report, there are 96 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake; 27 each in White Oak and East Arcadia; 26 in Clarkton; 21 in Tar Heel; 20 in Bladenboro; seven in Council; six in Kelly; and four in Dublin. The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. Only two of the deaths, in Tar Heel and White Oak, are represented.

The county still has outbreaks, defined as two or more, at three congregate living settings. Another is at the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel.

North Carolina’s totals released Monday include:

• 1,325 deaths, up three from Sunday; one was from a congregate living setting.

• 63,484 cases, up 1,342.

• 843 hospitalized, down 47.

• 855,131 tests, up 31,174.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 123 deaths and 4,083 cases. Cumberland has 41 deaths and 1,157 cases; Robeson has 38 deaths and 1,178 cases; Columbus has 37 deaths and 517 cases; Sampson has six deaths and 1,030 cases; and Pender has one death and 243 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 796 deaths and 7,621 positive cases. That’s 60 percent of the state’s deaths and 12 percent of the cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 121 nursing homes, 63 residential care facilities, 19 correctional institutions and seven other facilities. Of those, five each are in Cumberland and Robeson, four in Columbus, and three are in Sampson. There is also one cluster in Cumberland County.

With 75 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 24 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 29 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, no category has less than a 109-day supply.

Among the cases statewide, ages 18-24 is up to 13 percent of the state’s total and 10 percent is 17-and-under. Deaths continue to be mostly among the elderly, with 60 percent being among those 75-and-over, and 20 percent among those ages 65 to 74.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.3 percent of the deaths (613) and 53.3 percent of the cases (33,867).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 146 deaths and 10,863 positive cases, Rowan County has 39 deaths and 1,183 cases, Cabarrus County has 28 deaths and 1,105 cases, Union County has 23 deaths and 1,173 cases, and Gaston County has 11 deaths and 1,041 cases — a total of 247 deaths and 15,365 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Durham County has 61 deaths and 3,624 cases, Wake County has 46 deaths and 4,952 cases, Johnston County has 29 deaths and 1,431 cases, and Orange County has 41 deaths and 651 cases — a total of 177 deaths and 10,658 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 111 deaths and 2,775 cases, Forsyth County has 34 deaths and 2,978 cases, Randolph County has 29 deaths and 1,155 cases, and Davidson County has 15 deaths and 936 cases — a total of 189 deaths and 7,844 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 2.5 million confirmed cases and 125,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 1.3 million.

There are more than 10.1 million cases worldwide, with more than 502,000 deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.