SMITHFIELD, Va. — Grain farmers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Ohio will benefit from a program involving partners Smithfield Foods and Granular.

Smithfield is a world leader in pork production, and has a plant in Tar Heel. Granular is a leading farm management software platform.

Granular Insights with Directed Scouting is a field monitoring device using high-frequency, high-resolution satellite imagery. Farmers can mitigate pests in the field, and resolve other yield-diminishing problems before they spread.

Smithfield’s animals consume more than 13 billion pounds of feed annually. The maximized grain production efficiency will help the company reduce greenhouse gas emissions 25 percent by 2025 throughout the entire supply chain.