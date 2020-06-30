Coronavirus: There’s a new scam going; here’s how it works, and how to be safe avoiding it

The Washington, D.C., area offices of the Department of Justice, Department of Health and Human Services and the Federal Trade Commission have issued a fraud warning related to contact tracing for COVID-19.

Contact tracing, a release says, is “a process underway to identify people who have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, instruct them to quarantine, and monitor their symptoms.”

The DOJ says scammers are attempting to capitalize on Americans getting phone calls and texts from numbers they don’t recognize as familiar but need to answer anyway. The goal is help DHHS, and everyone, get the information needed through contact tracing yet keep everyone safe from the scammers.

Here’s how it works, what needs to be known:

• Scammers will try to get money, Social Security information, bank account information, credit card numbers, or other sensitive information. Scammers may also ask their target to click on a link. None of that is asked for or needed for contact tracing.

• Scammers may offer fake contact tracing jobs to collect both Social Security numbers and fees. In North Carolina, the state Department of Health and Human Services makes these hires.

• True contact tracing people “work with an infected person to get the names and phone numbers for everyone that infected person came in close contact with while possibly infectious,” the release says. The DOJ says, “Depending on the state, a person who had contact with someone infected with COVID-19 will either get a telephone call or a text message from the health department indicating that the person will be receiving a telephone call from a specific number. State health departments will not text individuals asking them to call a telephone number or to click a link.”

In the release, Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen says, “As cities and states start to reopen for business and implement contact tracing measures in their reopening plans, the Department of Justice remains committed to preventing, prosecuting, and punishing rogue actors who seek to exploit these safety efforts and who attempt to steal money and sensitive information from citizens.”

Gary Cantrell is the deputy inspector general for DHHS. He says, “COVID-19 fraud is rapidly evolving. Operating contact tracing schemes is just one method that criminals use to target unsuspecting patients nationwide, attempting to steal their personal information and commit health-care fraud. We continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and bring to justice those who exploit the ongoing public health crisis in order to enrich themselves.”

Andrew Smith is the director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. He adds, “You may receive a call, email, text or visit from a contact tracer, and you should not hesitate to talk with them. But, beware if they ask you for money, bank account information, your Social Security number, or to click on a link, as those are sure signs of a scam.”

If anyone believes they may be victim of a scam, or have suspicion of one ongoing but have not been victimized, call 866-720-5721. On the internet, go to Justice.gov/DisasterComplaintForm or ftc.gov/complaint.

For other COVID-19 scams, go to OIG.HHS.gov.

More information is also available at consumer.ftc.gov.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.