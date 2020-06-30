RALEIGH — Remote technology and limited foot traffic in the Bladen County Courthouse will continue.

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley on Monday extended a number of directives in the state court system, hoping to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The moves cover all state courthouses throughout the 100 counties in the state.

Among the actions:

• Anyone likely exposed to the virus is restricted from entering any courthouse.

• Only people with business in the courthouse are allowed inside.

• Certain documents can be served by mail.

• Teleconferencing for court hearings will continue, and be increased.

• Notary requirements are waived for court filings.

• Clerks of Superior Court are not to enter or report nonpayment of money owed in criminal or infraction cases until after July 31.

• Magistrates will continue to perform marriages.

• An affidavit is to be filed in summary ejectment cases to confirm compliance with the federal CARES Act moratorium on certain evictions.

In a statement, Beasley said, “The extension of these emergency directives are absolutely crucial to ensuring that our court system continues to administer justice while protecting the health and safety of court officials, court personnel, and the public. I implore members of the pubic to abide by all recommended public health measures in our courthouses as we conduct court business across North Carolina.”

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.