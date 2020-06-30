Coronavirus: Staggering month of June reports ends; metro areas are heavy contributors to state woes

ELIZABETHTOWN — The June total for cases of coronavirus in Bladen County grew to 271 on the final day of reports.

Tuesday evening, the county also learned the outbreaks in three congregate living settings have had no change in the last week. Locations on Moores Swamp Road in Ivanhoe and Sleepy Creek Drive in Harrells remained at 54 and 13 cases, respectively, and Cape Fear Teen Challenge in Elizabethtown at two cases.

The Ivanhoe number hasn’t changed since the June 23 report, the Harrells tally hasn’t changed since June 16, and the Cape Fear Teen Challenge number hasn’t changed since June 9.

The county’s other known outbreak is at the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel. That was known in April, more than two months ago, but it has never been known at any point how many workers have been infected.

The state defines an outbreak as two or more cases. The county still does not have a cluster.

Bladen County added five cases to its reported total on Tuesday, moving the tally since the worldwide pandemic began to 371. There have been three deaths, only one since the May 11 report.

North Carolina’s totals released Tuesday include:

• 1,343 deaths, up 18 from Monday; eight were from congregate living settings.

• 64,670 cases, up 1,186.

• 908 hospitalized, up 65.

• 910,033 tests, up 54,902.

The state added 457 deaths and 36,081 cases in June reports by the state Department of Health and Human Services. The cases are more than the combined total for March, April and May.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In the DHHS postal ZIP code report, there have been 98 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake; 29 in East Arcadia; 27 each in White Oak and Clarkton; 22 in Bladenboro; 21 in Tar Heel; seven in Council; six in Kelly; and four in Dublin. The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. Only two of the deaths, in Tar Heel and White Oak, are represented.

The county Health Department on Tuesday estimated 113 active cases and 255 recovered. Five are hospitalized.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 124 deaths and 4,189 cases. Cumberland has 41 deaths and 1,180 cases; Robeson has 38 deaths and 1,201 cases; Columbus has 38 deaths and 521 cases; Sampson has six deaths and 1,040 cases; and Pender has one death and 247 cases.

In June, Cumberland added 24 deaths and 489 cases; Robeson added 24 deaths and 446 cases; Columbus added 12 deaths and 186 cases; Sampson added two deaths and 561 cases; and Pender had no deaths but added 167 cases. That’s a combined increase of 62 deaths and 1,849 cases; deaths more than doubled in Cumberland and Robeson counties, and cases more than doubled in Sampson and Pender counties.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 804 deaths and 7,703 positive cases. That’s 59.9 percent of the state’s deaths and 11.9 percent of the cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 123 nursing homes, 67 residential care facilities, 19 correctional institutions and seven other facilities. Of those, five each are in Cumberland and Robeson, four in Columbus, and three are in Sampson. There is also one cluster in Cumberland County.

At the beginning of June, congregate living settings accounted for 62.3 percent of the state’s deaths and 18.8 percent of the cases.

With 90 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 76 percent of the ventilators, 25 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 28 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, no category has less than a 101-day supply.

Among the cases statewide, ages 18-24 is 13 percent of the state’s total and 10 percent is 17-and-under. Deaths continue to be mostly among the elderly, with 60 percent being among those 75-and-over, and 20 percent among those ages 65 to 74.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.1 percent of the deaths (619) and 53.5 percent of the cases (34,570). In June, these counties combined to add 207 deaths to the state’s total, 45.3 percent of the increase, and 20,601 cases, or 57.1 percent of the state’s total.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 146 deaths and 11,170 positive cases, Rowan County has 41 deaths and 1,205 cases, Cabarrus County has 28 deaths and 1,107 cases, Union County has 24 deaths and 1,201 cases, and Gaston County has 11 deaths and 1,083 cases — a total of 250 deaths and 15,766 cases.

Mecklenburg County added 57 deaths and 6,920 cases in June. The cases represented 19.1 percent of the state’s total, and the deaths 12.5 percent.

In and near the Triangle area, Durham County has 61 deaths and 3,674 cases, Wake County has 46 deaths and 5,060 cases, Johnston County has 29 deaths and 1,473 cases, and Orange County has 41 deaths and 669 cases — a total of 177 deaths and 10,876 cases.

Wake County’s total cases went up 3,313, which is 9.2 percent of the state’s total. Mecklenburg and Wake counties combined to log 10,233 cases in June, or 28.4 percent of the state’s total — nearly 1 in 3.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 114 deaths and 2,812 cases, Forsyth County has 34 deaths and 2,996 cases, Randolph County has 29 deaths and 1,174 cases, and Davidson County has 15 deaths and 946 cases — a total of 192 deaths and 7,928 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 2.6 million confirmed cases and 127,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 1.3 million.

There are more than 10.3 million cases worldwide, with more than 508,000 deaths.

