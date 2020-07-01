Bladenboro revitalization talks resume

BLADENBORO — Chuck Heustess was back in front of the Bladenboro commissioners Monday night pitching a new plan to work on developing the revitalization of downtown.

“We are not planning anymore,” said the county’s director of economic development. “We are ready to do something. But if people are not interested we will move on.”

The proposed plan would include potentially tearing down three buildings in one block. The buildings are across from Pawn South, at the corner of Railroad and Main streets. The buildings have included multiple occupants including a thrift store, barbershop and Edwards Pharmacy with Mello Ice Cream. Also included is the insurance building that was next to the thrift store.

Heustess had a previous plan that was researched, but multiple factors it to not be feasible. There was not much interest from the community about potential renters, the location would be difficult to develop with previous flooding concerns, and there were better sites.

“We are not talking about this 24 months from now,” Heustess said. “Either it will be successful or it won’t. If it won’t, it will be a plan we put on the shelf.”

He said that he would be highly surprised if nothing had happened in this area by this time next year.

“Bladen Developments is sitting on $200,000 and I can’t think of a better place to invest than in downtown,” Heustess said. “We are looking to build three or four retail commercial units.

“We would like to get something health-care related there, maybe a specialist of some kind. We’ve been talking about a restaurant, and we have had a couple of people come to us organically about a restaurant in town.”

Heustess said he has had a few business mention offices in the area.

Monday night, during a special meeting called for economic development and to pass budget amendments, he presented the potential options to the board. Heustess reiterated that grant funding would be searched for and utilized to make this plan happen.

His estimates on cost were of three-quarters to a million dollars.

One of the potential snags in this process could be acquiring one of the buildings from the housing authority, he said.

“We are hoping that the federal government would donate that facility to the town,” he said. “That would be torn down and permanently become parking for the central downtown area.”

Huestess said he has other meetings planned with groups in Bladenboro to discuss options, and also has a group that is working toward the projects.

The board is creating a memorandum to encourage Heustess to continue investigating options.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.