Agricultural lending cooperative distributing produce bags

FAYETTEVILLE — The Elizabethtown branch of Cape Fear Farm Credit will be packing and distributing traditional Southern produce bags on July 9.

The agricultural lending cooperative offers the program to “make sure families have healthy, local food on their plates throughout recent difficult periods,” a release says. The agency works with farmers to produce corn, cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, potatoes, squash, zucchini, blueberries and blackberries, filling more than 650 bags at nine branches in the southeastern region of the state.

Whiteville’s branch made deliveries Wednesday, and Burgaw and Fayetteville will do them next Wednesday. Clinton is scheduled July 17.

Chandler Worley, a Cape Fear Farm Credit farmer and owner of Chandler Worley Farms, said in the release, “Farming has always been a big part of this community. When Cape Fear Farm Credit came to us with this great way to support our communities through this unstable time, we didn’t hesitate to say yes.”

Evan Kleinhans is the CEO of Cape Fear Farm Credit. In the release, he says, “We are here to serve, whether that is serving our customers, our communities or both. It’s an important responsibility. We are thankful to have a great team that respects that responsibility and is passionate about our shared purpose of serving agriculture to enrich the lives of others.”

