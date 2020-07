BLADENBORO — Caison Britt, a graduate of Community Baptist Academy, has beennamed to the Dean’s List at Pensacola Christian College.

Dr. Troy Shoemaker, president of the college, made the announcement. Students earn the distinction when accumulating a grade point average of 3.0 or higher during the semester.

Pensacola Christian, a liberal arts college of nearly 4,000 students, offers a variety of programs for undergraduates, graduates and in seminary.