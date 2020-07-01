Coronavirus: County has 108 active cases, 268 recoveries

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County has started July where June left off.

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases added to the county total Wednesday was eight, just one below the June daily average. Bladen has had 379 since the pandemic began, 108 of which are considered active. There have been 268 recoveries and three deaths.

The county Health Department said Wednesday five people are hospitalized.

North Carolina’s totals released Wednesday include:

• 1,373 deaths, up 30 from Tuesday; 15 were from congregate living settings.

• 66,513 cases, up 1,843.

• 901 hospitalized, down seven.

• 910,033 tests, up 32,205.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In the DHHS postal ZIP code report, there have been 99 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake; 29 in East Arcadia; 28 each in White Oak and Clarkton; 24 in Bladenboro; 21 in Tar Heel; seven in Council; six in Kelly; and five in Dublin. The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. Only two of the deaths, in Tar Heel and White Oak, are represented.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 126 deaths and 4,293 cases. Cumberland has 41 deaths and 1,218 cases; Robeson has 39 deaths and 1,218 cases; Columbus has 39 deaths and 535 cases; Sampson has six deaths and 1,060 cases; and Pender has one death and 262 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 819 deaths and 7,756 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 122 nursing homes, 68 residential care facilities, 19 correctional institutions and eight other facilities. Of those, five each are in Cumberland and Robeson, four in Columbus, and three each are in Bladen and Sampson. There is also one cluster in Cumberland County.

With 86 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 75 percent of the ventilators, 21 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 25 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, no category has less than a 101-day supply.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.1 percent of the deaths (619) and 53.5 percent of the cases (34,570).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 147 deaths and 11,534 positive cases, Rowan County has 41 deaths and 1,227 cases, Cabarrus County has 33 deaths and 1,141 cases, Union County has 24 deaths and 1,261 cases, and Gaston County has 11 deaths and 1,139 cases — a total of 256 deaths and 16,302 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Durham County has 61 deaths and 3,752 cases, Wake County has 47 deaths and 5,298 cases, Johnston County has 32 deaths and 1,532 cases, and Orange County has 41 deaths and 690 cases — a total of 181 deaths and 11,272 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 115 deaths and 2,891 cases, Forsyth County has 35 deaths and 3,077 cases, Randolph County has 30 deaths and 1,206 cases, and Davidson County has 15 deaths and 989 cases — a total of 195 deaths and 8,163 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 2.6 million confirmed cases and 127,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 1.4 million.

There are more than 10.5 million cases worldwide, with more than 512,000 deaths.

