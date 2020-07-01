Two wanted by lawmen surrender

ELIZABETHTOWN — Eighteen suspects remain at large and wanted by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

The county lawmen last week made 16 arrests. Charges include trafficking, possessing, selling, delivering and conspiracy, and some suspects are accused of transactions near a school. The drugs named in arrest charges include, but are not necessarily limited to, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, opium, heroin and marijuana.

Since then, Tramel Howell of Bladenboro and Brandon Blackwell of Bladenboro have surrendered.