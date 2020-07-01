ELIZABETHTOWN — The White Lake Water Festival and Summer Jams concert series will not be held this year.

Terri Dennison, executive director of the Elizabethtown-White Lake Chamber of Commerce, cited the safety of everyone amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are concerned about the health of and safety of our residents and our visitors,” she said. “The increase in COVID cases is just one concern of many.”

Bladen County had 271 cases in June alone, almost triple the combined total of March, April and May.

The ability to social distance at these events would be limited. Dennison said that the Water Festival Committee met Tuesday evening to discuss the feasibility of holding the festival. The same concerns were also brought up Sunset Jams.

The concert schedule, originally set to begin in May, had already been reduced to three with the first scheduled at the end of July.

“For the White Lake Water Festival, we were worried that we wouldn’t get the get the crowd to make it worthwhile,” she said. “We are still looking toward Pork & Beats.”

Dennison said that despite these cancellations she’s looking forward to things that will come up later in the year.

“We want to expand Christmas to a whole weekend celebration,” she said. “We want mini events at places, and it’s going to take a lot of work and cooperation from the local businesses. Hopefully we will have a lot of involvement from many organizations.”

One of the potential ideas was holding a craft show that weekend. Other ideas include a tour of churches.

“Maybe we could have a tour of houses if people would show off their decorations,” she said.

Choral groups and singing were also potential activities.

“My vision is that people would come from other communities to Elizabethtown because of our Christmas, and we want to tie in White Lake as well. This has got to be the whole area, and not just Broad Street.

“It’s time for us to get creative.”

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@www.bladenjournal.com.