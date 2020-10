BLADENBORO — Mary Davis of Bladenboro, daughter of Shannon and Myron Davis, holds a photo of her grandfather Sonny Norris just a few days before the family comes together to celebrate the Fourth of July. Mary’s grandfather is 73 now, and was a paratrooper who served in Vietnam and was based out of Fort Bragg for a time during his military career. He and his wife, Sadie, also reside in the Bladenboro community.