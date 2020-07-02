Fourth of July closures

The following are known closures, or changes, due to the July 4 holiday:

• Bladen County government: All offices are closed Friday.

• Libraries: All branches of the Bladen County Public Library are closed Friday and Satuday.

• Town of Elizabethtown: Offices are closed Friday; garbage collection is normal schedule.

• Town of White Lake: Offices are closed Friday.

• Bladen County Solid Waste: Friday hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Transfer Station closed. All sites resume normal operation hours Monday.

• U.S. Postal Service: No mail or package deliveries Saturday.

• ABC stores: Closed Saturday.