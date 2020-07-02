Coronavirus: So far, hard spike just has not materialized

ELIZABETHTOWN — Despite the rise in cases here, the state as a whole has avoided the spike many feared would happen when the coronavirus pandemic began.

Throughout the early days in March, when counties were getting their first cases, Gov. Roy Cooper and health secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen warned North Carolinians and asked them to “flatten the curve.” The phrase meant never seeing a sharp rise. While the volume of numbers has swelled, due in part to testing but also because of several other factors, the number infected has not overwhelmed the health-care system.

The number of ventilators and hospital beds available has changed very little day-to-day in the last two months.

The point is backed up by the seven-day rolling average measuring the fraction of total tests that are positive in the state, according to research by Dr. Donald R. van der Vaart of the John Locke Foundation. Since the latter half of April, that line descended a bit and has remained relatively flat. In 25 other states, there have been spikes.

In another measure, the fraction of the population testing postive that are now hospitalized has also been decreasing slightly since May 27. The total volume number the state gives for those in the hospitals, however, has been high as have been the number tested. A whopping 60,000-plus tests were added in Thursday’s state report; for context, the state had completed 28,000 tests through reports of April 3, and it wasn’t until May 22 that the first 290,000 of what is now nearly 1 million were tested.

Another metric, deaths, has also held constant since the latter half of April, van der Vaart’s research shows.

In numbers released Thursday by the county Health Department and the state Department of Health and Human Services, Bladen County added five more cases to reach 384 since the pandemic began. It says an estimated 271 have recovered, there have been three deaths, and five are hospitalized. This leaves about 110 active cases.

In the DHHS postal ZIP code report, there have been 102 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake; 29 in East Arcadia; 29 in White Oak; 28 in Clarkton; 25 in Bladenboro; 20 in Tar Heel; seven in Council; six in Kelly; and five in Dublin. The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. Only two of the deaths, in Tar Heel and White Oak, are represented.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 127 deaths and 4,451 cases. Cumberland has 41 deaths and 1,266 cases; Robeson has 39 deaths and 1,264 cases; Columbus has 39 deaths and 543 cases; Sampson has six deaths and 1,071 cases; and Pender has two deaths and 271 cases.

North Carolina’s totals released Thursday include:

• 1,391 deaths, up 18 from Wednesday; seven were from congregate living settings.

• 66,513 cases, up 1,629.

• 912 hospitalized, up 11.

• 971,120 tests, up 61,087.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 826 deaths and 7,825 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 123 nursing homes, 69 residential care facilities, 19 correctional institutions and nine other facilities. Of those, five each are in Cumberland and Robeson, four in Columbus, and three each are in Bladen and Sampson. There is also one cluster in Cumberland County.

With 93 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 22 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 22 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, no category has less than a 101-day supply.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.3 percent of the deaths (644) and 53.7 percent of the cases (36,612).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 150 deaths and 11,803 positive cases, Rowan County has 41 deaths and 1,251 cases, Cabarrus County has 33 deaths and 1,187 cases, Union County has 25 deaths and 1,311 cases, and Gaston County has 11 deaths and 1,168 cases — a total of 260 deaths and 16,720 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Durham County has 63 deaths and 3,830 cases, Wake County has 49 deaths and 5,453 cases, Johnston County has 32 deaths and 1,570 cases, and Orange County has 41 deaths and 715 cases — a total of 185 deaths and 11,568 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 117 deaths and 2,946 cases, Forsyth County has 37 deaths and 3,132 cases, Randolph County has 30 deaths and 1,234 cases, and Davidson County has 15 deaths and 1,012 cases — a total of 199 deaths and 8,324 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 2.7 million confirmed cases and 128,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 1.4 million.

There are more than 10.7 million cases worldwide, with more than 517,000 deaths.

