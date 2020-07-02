DAV Chapter to celebrate July 4th with music

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Robert Curtis Hester Chapter of Disabled American Veterans will show their patriotic spirit through music Saturday.

“We will be playing patriotic music,” said Tojie King. “We want to invite people to come out and listen to music from their cars.”

Next to the building there is a grassy lot, and King said that folk are more than welcome to come park and enjoy a part of their day there listening to music.

They will be playing music from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or later, depending on the crowd.

The building is located at 502 S. Cypress Street, Elizabethtown.