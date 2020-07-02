Implementation of Conner’s Law among five getting governor’s signature

BLADENBORO — The implementation of a law memorializing a Bladenboro High School graduate killed in the line of duty as a trooper with the State Highway Patrol was made official Thursday.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed House Bill 283 into law Oct. 9, and a day before the July 4 holiday weekend he added his signature to that of Senate President Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore on Senate Bill 425 as an act to implement the law. He also signed four other measures, and vetoed eight.

The measure increases penalties when emergency service workers are seriously attacked and provides an additional $100,000 death benefit to the survivors of slain public safety employees. It raises criminal penalties against those who assault on-duty officers with a gun.

It is named for Kevin Conner, who was fatally shot Oct. 17, 2018, after stopping a vehicle on a Columbus County road for speeding.

Cooper, speaking about HB 425, said in a prepared statement, “It’s important for us to protect the families of courageous officers murdered in the line of duty and this bill helps do that.”

Specifically, Thursday’s action transferred $1.2 million in nonrecurring funds for 2020-21 fiscal year from the Statewide Misdemeanant Confinement Fund to the Department of the State Treasurer.

The law increases the penalty for assaulting an officer with a firearm from a Class E felony to Class D. This means jail time would be required for anyone convicted under the state sentencing guidelines. It also doubles the death benefit paid to the family.

Conner, born and raised in Bladenboro, made a home with his wife and two children in the Williams Township community of Columbus County. He was killed just after midnight and died later that morning at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

Brenden Jones, a District 46 Republican representing Columbus and Robeson counties, was primary sponsor of HB 283 along with District 10 Republican John R. Bell, House Speaker Moore of District 111, and District 110 Republican Kelly E. Hastings.

Jones is the House deputy majority leader and Bell is the House majority leader. The 18 other sponsors on the bill included Republican William Brisson of Dublin, who has constituents in Bladen and Sampson counties.

