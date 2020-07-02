Bladen County Schools seeks parental input for return through survey; click here

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Schools has asked parents to complete a survey related to reopening of schools.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday delayed giving instruction as he had said he would. On Thursday, the district office released the survey and asked for feedback and suggestions to help develop the plan.

The survey will be up until July 15.

To access it, click here.

The survey is in English and Spanish. It requires an email address, asks the grade level of the child, asks if the parent is planning to send the child to school when it reopens, and has questions about remote learning in the future and from the spring.

The survey asks about a hybrid model, such as alternating days and the impacts on child care. Transportation is part of the survey, as are extra-curricular activities.

The final question, which pertains only to middle and high school students, asks about access to a clean face covering for each day at school.

The state, on June 8, released to school leaders the “StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit (K-12).” The 26-page plan has three options, pending how coronavirus information is at the time: minimal social distancing, moderate social distancing or remote learning only.

The leaders — Cooper, state Superintendent Mark Johnson, state school board Chairman Eric Davis and health secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen — said a decision on which option would be used will be made July 1. Schools were told to prepare by having a plan for each of the three options, and they are allowed to be more stringent but not less.

The state said its decision would be based on number of lab-confirmed cases, percentage of positive tests relative to the total number of tests, daily hospitalizations, number of Emergency Department visits for COVID-like illness, and state capacity for testing contact tracing and supply of personal protective equipment.

Cloth face coverings, the state said, will be “strongly recommended but not required.” Anyone entering the building will have to be screened for temperature and symptoms.

The protocol for handling confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, or being exposed, would be:

• For exposure, no symptoms: Cannot go to school for 14 days.

• For diagnosis, no symptoms: Cannot go to school for 10 days.

• At least one symptom: Cannot go to school for 10 days, and can only go after achieving three days with no fever and three days of symptom improvement. Symptoms are defined as fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, new cough, new loss of taste or smell.

Social distancing measures will require schools to implement markings, as many businesses have this spring. It’ll mean limiting nonessential visitors and activities to the schools.

Some recommendations include one-way halls; physical barriers like plexiglass at reception desks; keeping students and teachers in small cohort groups staying together much of the day and limit mixing the cohort groups such as during lunch or recess; and discontinuing activities that involve bringing together large groups of people, or activities that do not allow for social distancing.

Schools were recommended to use remote learning for high-risk students.

The toolkit had a number of cleaning and hygiene do’s and don’ts. And the toolkit recommends that each school designate a single staff member as the COVID-19 point of contact.

