Vote for your favorite! Readers’ Choice is back

ELIZABETHTOWN — An annual rite of summer has returned.

Readers’ Choice, the popular selection by residents of what they believe is best of the best, has returned. The Bladen Journal sponsors the event each year, naming winners in dozens of categories.

Voting opened this week and already thousands have made the call for their personal favorites.

There is a ballot available in today’s edition on Page 8. These can be mailed to the Bladen Journal office at Bladen Journal, Readers’ Choice, PO Box 70, Elizabethtown, NC 28337. They can also be brought to our temporary office at 207 E. Broad St., Suite C; hours are limited due to the coronavirus and mailing is encouraged.

And the newspaper’s award-winning website, BladenJournal.com, is also a place to vote. See this story there for a link, or go directly to the ballot by typing in bit.ly/2YVPobk in a web browser.

Voting is open until 11:59 p.m. July 12 through the internet; July 9 is the deadline for postmarks for mailed entries and for those dropped off at the newspaper office.

Winners will be revealed in a must-see special section July 31.

The Bladen Journal is the county’s leading source for news and information, evidenced by double-digit percentage increases on its website BladenJournal.com, its subscription base, and having the nod of peers in state competition. The newspaper and its website won 11 awards at this year’s N.C. Press Association contest, including best in the state for breaking news coverage for the second consecutive year. Awards were won among advertisements, photography, news reporting, editorial writing, sports and the newspaper’s design.

The 11 awards eclipsed last year’s seven, which was as many as the newspaper had won combined in contests of 2015, 2016 and 2017.