Coronavirus: State has one-day high in case increase, DHHS says

ELIZABETHTOWN — North Carolina’s number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases hit a one-day high in Friday’s report, the state Department of Health and Human Services said.

An increase of 2,099 pushed the total since the pandemic began to 70,241 cases. Bladen County contributed 13 to that number, moving its total to 397.

There have been three deaths in the county. Five people are hospitalized and an estimated 271 are counted as recoveries.

It is the first day with a double-digit increase of cases in Bladen County since June 24, though no day since has had less than five. Bladen County recorded 271 new cases in June and, with a small sample size of three days, is already on pace in July for another 268.

In the DHHS postal ZIP code report, there have been 106 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake; 30 in White Oak; 29 each in East Arcadia and Clarkton; 26 in Bladenboro; 21 in Tar Heel; seven in Council; six in Kelly; and five in Dublin. The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. Only two of the deaths, in Tar Heel and White Oak, are represented.

Thursday evening, a day early due to the holiday weekend, the county also learned the outbreaks in three congregate living settings have had no change in the last 10 days. Locations on Sleepy Creek Drive in Harrells and Moores Swamp Road in Ivanhoe remained at 54 and 13 cases, respectively, and Cape Fear Teen Challenge in Elizabethtown at two cases.

The Ivanhoe number hasn’t changed since the June 23 report, the Harrells tally hasn’t changed since June 16, and the Cape Fear Teen Challenge number hasn’t changed since June 9.

The county’s other known outbreak is at the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel. That was known in April, more than two months ago, but it has never been known at any point how many workers have been infected.

The state defines an outbreak as two or more cases. The county still does not have a cluster.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 127 deaths and 4,559 cases. Cumberland has 41 deaths and 1,311 cases; Robeson has 39 deaths and 1,320 cases; Columbus has 39 deaths and 553 cases; Sampson has six deaths and 1,084 cases; and Pender has two deaths and 291 cases.

North Carolina’s other totals released Friday include:

• 1,392 deaths, up one from Thursday.

• 951 hospitalized, up 39. That is a one-day high, DHHS said.

• 999,293 tests, up 28,173.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 821 deaths and 7,881 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 127 nursing homes, 73 residential care facilities, 19 correctional institutions and nine other facilities. Of those, five each are in Cumberland and Robeson, four in Columbus, and three are in Sampson. There is also one cluster in Cumberland County.

With 89 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 75 percent of the ventilators, 22 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 24 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, no category has less than a 101-day supply.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.8 percent of the deaths (651) and 53.9 percent of the cases (37,832).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 151 deaths and 12,223 positive cases, Rowan County has 41 deaths and 1,284 cases, Cabarrus County has 33 deaths and 1,237 cases, Union County has 25 deaths and 1,382 cases, and Gaston County has 11 deaths and 1,250 cases — a total of 261 deaths and 17,376 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Durham County has 65 deaths and 3,940 cases, Wake County has 49 deaths and 5,651 cases, Johnston County has 33 deaths and 1,649 cases, and Orange County has 42 deaths and 745 cases — a total of 189 deaths and 11,985 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 118 deaths and 3,000 cases, Forsyth County has 37 deaths and 3,185 cases, Randolph County has 31 deaths and 1,251 cases, and Davidson County has 15 deaths and 1,035 cases — a total of 201 deaths and 8,471 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 2.7 million confirmed cases and 129,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 1.5 million.

There are more than 11 million cases worldwide, with more than 523,000 deaths.

