Sidewalk sale! Elizabethtown packed with shoppers during annual extravaganza

ELIZABETHTOWN — White Lake traffic and out-of-town folks descended on downtown Elizabethtown on Friday afternoon despite the fact that it was in the mid-90s and humid.

The annual sidewalk sale will do that.

Streets were packed, and shoppers said that they had to drive around the 100 block of Broad Street three and four times to just find a place to park to plunder the spoils of the season.

Some shoppers said that this was their favorite time to shop, the summer sidewalk sale that comes every year straddling the weekend of July 4th. This is the time for the steepest deals they said, next to Black Friday and Christmas.

“We have been very steady, and very busy, with lots of lake traffic,” said Tina Boussias at Yia Yias.

She said that she was a little surprised with the turnout considering the coronavirus.

“But people are out and about, and they are tired of being at home and ready to get out and do things,” she said. “But it’s been pretty steady the last few days.”

Things were also steady at Ray’s across the way, and they said that they had seen a big influx of traffic compared to the previous few days.

“Everybody in Elizabethtown is good to each other,” said Evan Britt. “If we don’t have it we send them down to the next place that has it.”

That steadiness is coming from both locals and out-of-town folks, with Heather Watson saying she was down for her vacation. Friday was the second day that she had been in Toddlers and Teens, and she said that she loves the store for the trendy boutique items she can’t buy in Raleigh.

“Honestly it’s just nice to be around people again,” Watson said. “Whenever we come down here once a year for our family vacation I always hit the sidewalk sale.”

Pamela Doyle was also in the store shopping. She said the was planning to go across the street to Leinwand’s and look for a pair of flip flops. In between shopping they said that they were going to grab hibachi, and also went to eat at San Jose.

Yet Watson would be the first to tell you that she knows where the chain places are, but the little shops are why she comes to Elizabethtown.

After Toddlers and Teens she headed to Barefoot Brew and grabbed a drink and had a sandwich brought over from the sandwich shop.

Outside the store a table was setup with goods for sale as well by Laney Cross. This was her first time being out in person, as her business is primarily through the internet.

“It’s been very overwhelming,” she said.

Overall everyone has said that it’s been a good week so far, and a great chance to unload some past-season merchandise at a deal, making room for the new items coming in.

“Having the items on the sidewalk just draws people in,” said Amy Johnson, owner of Amy’s. “It makes where customers just walk in from the street just to see what else is out there.”

The consensus up and down both sides of Broad Street were that this wasn’t enough to make up for the coronoavirus slump, but that it was a great way to get a roll as things reopen downtown.

The sidewalk sale began Wednesday and will run through this coming Wednesday, though a few stores may take it a few extra days.

