RALEIGH — Bladen County farmers can get financial assistance through the USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

The program helps offset declines and additional marketing costs because of the coronavirus pandemic, a release says. The Agriculture Department’s Farm Service Agency is working with the local service center to help applicants complete the documents necessary from home.

Producers can apply at farmers.gov/cfap. This internet spot outlines options for signing and submitting applications, generates applications and gives a payment calculator to help identify sales and inventory records needed to apply and calculate potential payments, the release says.

More information is available by calling 877-508-8364.