ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County had its smallest increase of coronavirus cases in more than three weeks Saturday.

Just one case was added to the county total, pushing it to 398 since the worldwide pandemic began. June 10 was the last time one or fewer cases were added, and eight of the 24 days since has included 10 or more.

The county has recorded three deaths, only one of which has come in the last seven-plus weeks. In Friday’s county report, there were 271 recoveries and five people hospitalized.

In the DHHS postal ZIP code report, there have been 106 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake; 30 in White Oak; 29 each in East Arcadia and Clarkton; 27 in Bladenboro; 21 in Tar Heel; seven in Council; six in Kelly; and five in Dublin. The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. Only two of the deaths, in Tar Heel and White Oak, are represented.

State Department of Health and Human Services statistics indicate that 56 percent of the cases, or more than 220, are among Bladen County’s Hispanic population that is estimated to be about 2,500.

North Carolina’s other totals released Saturday include:

• 1,395 deaths, up three from Friday. Those 75-and-older make up 59 percent, and ages 65-74 are 20 percent. Men account for 53 percent.

• 71,654 cases, up 1,413. Those 17-and-under now make up 11 percent, and ages 18-24 are 13 percent. Ages 25-49 is 45 percent. Hispanics make up 46 percent; of the remaining 54 percent, 56 percent of those are white.

• 945 hospitalized, down six.

• 1,018,296 tests, up 19,003.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 126 deaths and 4,602 cases. Cumberland has 41 deaths and 1,337 cases; Robeson has 38 deaths and 1,321 cases; Columbus has 39 deaths and 555 cases; Sampson has six deaths and 1,093 cases; and Pender has two deaths and 296 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 822 deaths and 7,906 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 127 nursing homes, 74 residential care facilities, 19 correctional institutions and 10 other facilities. Of those, five each are in Cumberland and Robeson, four in Columbus, and three each are in Bladen and Sampson. There is also one cluster in Cumberland County.

With 86 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 23 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 26 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, no category has less than a 101-day supply.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.9 percent of the deaths (654) and 54.1 percent of the cases (38,759).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 154 deaths and 12,576 positive cases, Rowan County has 41 deaths and 1,287 cases, Cabarrus County has 33 deaths and 1,313 cases, Union County has 25 deaths and 1,420 cases, and Gaston County has 11 deaths and 1,291 cases — a total of 264 deaths and 17,887 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Durham County has 66 deaths and 3,992 cases, Wake County has 49 deaths and 5,810 cases, Johnston County has 33 deaths and 1,685 cases, and Orange County has 42 deaths and 775 cases — a total of 190 deaths and 12,262 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 117 deaths and 3,055 cases, Forsyth County has 37 deaths and 3,233 cases, Randolph County has 31 deaths and 1,266 cases, and Davidson County has 15 deaths and 1,056 cases — a total of 200 deaths and 8,610 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 2.8 million confirmed cases and 129,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 1.5 million.

There are more than 11.1 million cases worldwide, with more than 527,000 deaths.

