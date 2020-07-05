ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s Health Department reported Sunday it is monitoring an estimated 103 active cases of coronavirus.

The active total has been above the century mark since June 21, the second day of back-to-back reports adding 75 cases to the county total. Active cases went from 52 on June 16 to 76 on June 19, 96 on June 20, and 141 on June 21. The high mark has been 160 in each of the June 23 and June 25 reports.

Bladen County has recorded 399 lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic began, including 28 this month. Three people in the county have died from the virus and 293 others have recovered. Five people, the Health Department said Sunday, remain hospitalized.

In the DHHS postal ZIP code report, there have been 106 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake; 30 in White Oak; 29 each in East Arcadia and Clarkton; 27 in Bladenboro; 21 in Tar Heel; seven in Council; and six each in Kelly and in Dublin. The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. Only two of the deaths, in Tar Heel and White Oak, are represented.

North Carolina’s totals released Sunday include:

• 1,396 deaths, up one from Saturday. Those 75-and-older make up 59 percent, and ages 65-74 are 20 percent. Men account for 53 percent.

• 72,983 cases, up 1,329. Those 17-and-under now make up 11 percent, and ages 18-24 are 13 percent.

• 949 hospitalized, up four.

• 1,018,296 tests, up 18,542.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 126 deaths and 4,641 cases. Cumberland has 41 deaths and 1,355 cases; Robeson has 38 deaths and 1,332 cases; Columbus has 39 deaths and 556 cases; Sampson has six deaths and 1,100 cases; and Pender has two deaths and 298 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 822 deaths and 7,914 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 127 nursing homes, 75 residential care facilities, 19 correctional institutions and 10 other facilities. Of those, five each are in Cumberland and Robeson, four in Columbus, and three each are in Bladen and Sampson. There is also one cluster in Cumberland County.

With 78 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 73 percent of the ventilators, 25 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 28 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, no category has less than a 101-day supply.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.9 percent of the deaths (655) and 54.2 percent of the cases (39,533).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 154 deaths and 12,806 positive cases, Rowan County has 41 deaths and 1,309 cases, Cabarrus County has 33 deaths and 1,343 cases, Union County has 25 deaths and 1,452 cases, and Gaston County has 11 deaths and 1,325 cases — a total of 264 deaths and 18,235 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Durham County has 67 deaths and 4,039 cases, Wake County has 49 deaths and 5,980 cases, Johnston County has 33 deaths and 1,715 cases, and Orange County has 42 deaths and 813 cases — a total of 191 deaths and 12,547 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 117 deaths and 3,094 cases, Forsyth County has 37 deaths and 3,290 cases, Randolph County has 31 deaths and 1,295 cases, and Davidson County has 15 deaths and 1,072 cases — a total of 200 deaths and 8,751 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 2.8 million confirmed cases and 129,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 1.5 million.

There are more than 11.3 million cases worldwide, with more than 531,000 deaths.

