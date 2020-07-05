RALEIGH — It happens every four years.

No, not the presidential election cycle, though it does coincide.

The Division of Motor Vehicles in North Carolina adjusts fees and rates every four years. It is based on the percentage change in the annual Consumer Price Index.

For most, the approximately 90 license and registration-related fees go unnoticed. But there are some we’ll see, reflecting about 8 percent higher than the past.

• Regular driver’s license: Up 50 cents per year. These are issued for five or eight years; a five-year license will go up $2.50 and an eight-year license by $4.

• Annual vehicle registration: Up $2.75, from $36 to $38.75, for normal vehicles. Specialities are different. Expect increases also for commercial vehicles, motorcycles, for hire vehicles, house trailers, low-speed vehicle and electric vehicles.

• Learner’s permit: This and a provisional license go up $1.50. A duplicate license increases by a buck.

The rate changes took effect last Wednesday.

