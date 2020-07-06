ELIZABETHTOWN — For the first time since June 9, Bladen County did not increase its total cases of coronavirus in Monday’s report from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The county had added 236 cases in the 26 days since, going to 399 since the worldwide pandemic began. Only a single case was added both Saturday and Sunday, representing the best three-day stretch since June 8, 9 and 10.

In the DHHS postal ZIP code report, there have been 106 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake; 30 in White Oak; 29 each in East Arcadia and Clarkton; 28 in Bladenboro; 21 in Tar Heel; seven in Council; six in Kelly; and five in Dublin. The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. Only two of the county’s three deaths, in Tar Heel and White Oak, are represented.

Monday afternoon, the county Health Department reported it was monitoring 97 active cases and the recovery total stood at 299.

The active total has been above the century mark since June 21, the second day of back-to-back reports adding 75 cases to the county total. Active cases went from 52 on June 16 to 76 on June 19, 96 on June 20, and 141 on June 21. The high mark has been 160 in each of the June 23 and June 25 reports.

North Carolina’s totals released Monday include:

• 1,398 deaths, up two from Sunday. Those 75-and-older make up 59 percent, and ages 65-74 are 20 percent. Men account for 53 percent.

• 74,529 cases, up 1,546. Those 17-and-under make up 11 percent, and ages 18-24 are 13 percent.

• 982 hospitalized, up 33.

• 1,051,846 tests, up 33,550.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 126 deaths and 4,692 cases. Cumberland has 41 deaths and 1,374 cases; Robeson has 38 deaths and 1,338 cases; Columbus has 39 deaths and 565 cases; Sampson has six deaths and 1,112 cases; and Pender has two deaths and 303 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 822 deaths and 7,945 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 127 nursing homes, 76 residential care facilities, 19 correctional institutions and 11 other facilities. Of those, five each are in Cumberland and Robeson, four in Columbus, and three each are in Bladen and Sampson. There is also one cluster in Cumberland County.

With 78 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 73 percent of the ventilators, 26 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 28 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, no category has less than a 101-day supply.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.9 percent of the deaths (656) and 54.3 percent of the cases (40,470).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 154 deaths and 13,111 positive cases, Rowan County has 41 deaths and 1,341 cases, Cabarrus County has 33 deaths and 1,368 cases, Union County has 25 deaths and 1,512 cases, and Gaston County has 12 deaths and 1,385 cases — a total of 265 deaths and 18,717 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Durham County has 67 deaths and 4,107 cases, Wake County has 49 deaths and 6,150 cases, Johnston County has 33 deaths and 1,737 cases, and Orange County has 42 deaths and 839 cases — a total of 191 deaths and 12,833 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 117 deaths and 3,149 cases, Forsyth County has 37 deaths and 3,353 cases, Randolph County has 31 deaths and 1,316 cases, and Davidson County has 15 deaths and 1,102 cases — a total of 200 deaths and 8,920 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 2.8 million confirmed cases and 130,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 1.6 million.

There are more than 11.4 million cases worldwide, with more than 535,000 deaths.

