Arrest made in East Arcadia shooting

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County deputies on Wednesday arrested a man the Sheriff’s Office says is responsible for a shooting in East Arcadia last month.

Shamar Davone Keaton, 30, of the 60 block of Buck Keaton Way in Riegelwood, faces charges of assault with a dealy weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He’s charged in the shooting of Tyron Byrd on June 16.

Byrd was shot while at a place on Carter Road. He was taken to a nearby rescue squad building and then transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

Keaton faces additional drug and weapons charges after deputies found three stolen firearms, seven grams of cocaine, 60 grams of marijuana and about $5,000 during a search. The cocaine equals about one-quarter of an ounce, and the marijuana just more than 2 ounces.