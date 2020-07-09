ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County 4-H and Future Farmers of America competed via Zoom on June 18 in the sixth annual Regional Chicken Show.

Youth ages 5 to 18 competed by submitting videos of themselves with hens and broilers they have raised and cared for over the last several months. They also produced project record books.

All participants registered through their school FFA or their N.C. Cooperative Extension 4-H or livestock agent.

Laying hens registration took place in December; youth raising and showing broilers had until February to commit to the project. Three trainings in each southeastern county showed them proper care, biosecurity, showmanship techniques and record keeping.

Due to the coronavirus, competition was adjusted to include virtual showmanship.

Several ribbons and medals were won by the Bladen County contingent.

Participants included, in ages 5 to 7, Micah Dempsey, Millicent Kinlaw, Kennedy Merritt, and Samuel Stephens; in ages 8 to 10, there were Ellie Kinlaw, Kynslie Kinlaw, Cooper Mills, Noah Stephens, and Ruby Stephens; in ages 11 and 12 were Zoey Dempsey and Mattie Kinlaw; in ages 13 to 15 were Luke Barber and Harley Dempsey; and in high school FFA, there were Maegan Burney and Kymora Darciel.

They competed against others from Brunswick, Cumberland, Robeson, Sampson, Hoke, Montgomery and New Hanover counties.

The following are winners, list first place, second place, etc., except where noted:

• Chicken Showmanship: 4-H ages 16-18, Amber Lackey.

• Chicken Showmanship: 4-H ages 13-15, Luke Barber, Sarah Uharriet, Drew DeUnger, Harley Dempsey.

• Chicken Showmanship: 4-H ages 11-12, Zoey Dempsey, Ayden Bowles, Bryson Fruehling, Kylie Fruehling.

• Chicken Showmanship: 4-H ages 8-10, Ellie Kinlaw, Cooper Mills, Matthew DeUnger, Madilynn Bowles, Terralynn Edwards, Denise Jordan, Madison Lackey.

• Chicken Showmanship: 4-H ages 5-7, (no places, alphabetical) Destiny Davis, Micah Dempsey, Luke Dennis, Reese DeUnger, Kennedy Merritt, Samuel Stephens.

• No Chicken Available: Travis Cunningham, Savannah Geroux, Shiloh Henderson, Dakota Brewer.

• Project Book: High school FFA, Travis Cunningham.

• Project Book: 4-H ages 16-18, Amber Lackey.

• Project Book: 4-H ages 13-15, Sara Uharriet, Luke Barber, Drew DeUnger.

• Project Book: 4-H ages 11-12, Zoey Dempsey, Caroline Smith, Martha Sessoms.

• Project Book: 4-H ages 8-10, Ellie Kinlaw, Terralynn Edwards, Matthew DeUnger.

• Project Book: 4-H ages 5-7, (no places, alphabetical) Destiny Davis, Micah Dempsey, Luke Dennis, Reese DeUnger, Millicent Kinlaw, Kennedy Merritt, Samuel Stephens.