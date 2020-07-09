ELIZABETHTOWN — A fifth person has died in Bladen County as a result of the coronavirus.

In a report from the state Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday, the county was listed with five deaths and 419 infections since the worldwide pandemic began. It is the second death reported in three days.

The number of those with the virus has risen by 48 this month, including eight on Thursday.

The postal ZIP code report from the state Department of Health and Human Services lists 112 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 31 in White Oak; 30 each in Clarkton, East Arcadia and Bladenboro; 22 in Tar Heel; seven in Council; six in Kelly; and five in Dublin. The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. Two deaths were in Bladenboro, and one each in Tar Heel and White Oak; one has not been included since the third death was reported June 25.

The county Health Department on Thursday evening said there have been 340 recoveries and three people remain hospitalized. The 74 active cases is the lowest total since there were 68 on June 18.

North Carolina’s totals released Thursday include:

• 1,461 deaths, up 20 from Wednesday.

• 79,349 cases, up 2,039. This is the second-highest to 2,099 recorded on July 3.

• 1,034 hospitalized, up 40. This is a one-day high.

• 1,121,811 tests, up 25,129.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In state numbers, the total cases have been 45 percent ages 25-49, with 31 percent ages 50 and up. Fifty-one percent of the infections have been in women. Fifty-nine percent of deaths have been those 75 or older, and another 20 percent have been ages 65-74. Fifty-three percent of the deaths have been men.

In Bladen County’s numbers, 15 percent of the cases are ages 18-24, and another 9 percent are 17 or younger. The majority, 45 percent, are ages 25-49. Fifty-eight percent of the cases have been men. Three of the five deaths have been women.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 133 deaths and 5,033 cases. Cumberland has 41 deaths and 1,490 cases; Robeson has 44 deaths and 1,479 cases; Columbus has 39 deaths and 585 cases; Sampson has seven deaths and 1,149 cases; and Pender has two deaths and 330 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 844 deaths and 8,320 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 138 nursing homes, 78 residential care facilities, 23 correctional institutions and 11 other facilities. Of those, five each are in Cumberland, Robeson and Sampson, and three each are in Bladen and Columbus. There is also one cluster in Cumberland County.

With 86 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 22 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 21 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, no category has less than an 84-day supply.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.5 percent of the deaths (679) and 54.2 percent of the cases (43,010).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 158 deaths and 13,757 positive cases, Rowan County has 43 deaths and 1,426 cases, Cabarrus County has 33 deaths and 1,454 cases, Union County has 25 deaths and 1,643 cases, and Gaston County has 15 deaths and 1,547 cases — a total of 274 deaths and 19,827 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Durham County has 67 deaths and 4,260 cases, Wake County has 57 deaths and 6,704 cases, Johnston County has 34 deaths and 1,879 cases, and Orange County has 42 deaths and 892 cases — a total of 200 deaths and 13,735 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 121 deaths and 3,361 cases, Forsyth County has 37 deaths and 3,525 cases, Randolph County has 32 deaths and 1,387 cases, and Davidson County has 15 deaths and 1,175 cases — a total of 205 deaths and 9,448 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 3 million confirmed cases and 132,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 1.6 million.

There are more than 12.1 million cases worldwide, with more than 551,000 deaths.

