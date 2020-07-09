RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday he will make an announcement next week on public schools.

He also said his executive order set to expire next Friday would also be addressed.

On June 8, Cooper and health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen outlined a plan to return students to schools. Mark Johnson and Eric Davis, the respective state superintendent and state Board of Education chairman, shared in the presentation of “StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit (K-12).”

The 26-page plan has three options, pending how coronavirus information is at the time: minimal social distancing, moderate social distancing or remote learning only.

The leaders said a decision on which option will be used was to be made July 1. But that didn’t happen, Cooper instead saying he needed more time.

Schools were told to prepare by having a plan for each of the three options, and they are allowed to be more stringent but not less.

Cooper, on June 24, held a press conference in which he extended the safer at home executive order, otherwise known as the partial second phase. The second phase was expected to reopen a number of businesses May 22, many of which made plans and were prepared.

In addition to the extension, he ordered face coverings to be mandatory in public.

Anyone at a retail business or restaurant is required to have a face covering, and Cooper asked those places to enforce the requirement. Workers in manufacturing, construction, meat processing and agriculture are also required. Among the specifics:

• In a restaurant, the order says patrons must wear face coverings when not at their table, unless there is an exception that applies.

• In child care facilities, day camps and overnight camps, workers and all other adults and children 11 or older must wear face coverings when they are or may be within 6 feet of another person.

• In transportation, face coverings are not required in personal vehicles. It does apply to ride-shares, cabs, vans and shuttles, even if those vehicles are privately owned.

The order says “all North Carolinians will be on the honor system about whether or not there is a reason why they cannot wear” a face covering. Law enforcement agencies are not authorized to criminally enforce the requirement against workers, customers or patrons, unless a business or organization has asked someone to leave for not wearing one and trespassing laws, or other laws, come into play.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.