ELIZABETHTOWN — Deputies in Bladen County have helped return a man to Cumberland County who was in violation of his parole.

It happened Thursday, with the Sheriff’s Office working with U.S. marshals. Joseph Wayne Hunt, 26, of the 700 block of Jacobs Loop Road in the Buckhead community, was returned to Fayetteville and is facing criminal charges. Lawmen say he had four firearms and marijuana when he was arrested and searched.