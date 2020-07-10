ELIZABETHTOWN — Hospitalizations in North Carolina went up 12 from Thursday’s record high, establishing a new benchmark of 1,046 on Friday.

Three of those are in Bladen County.

The statistics from the state Department of Health and Human Services also added another 18 deaths, 1,982 cases and 28,801 completed tests. The state is a week away from the expiration of Gov. Roy Cooper’s three-week safer at home executive order, and is believed to be less than a week away from him declaring how schools will move forward.

Cooper had said he would give schools information July 1 but reneged, saying he needed more time. Thursday he said it would be next week.

Bladen County added five more cases and has 424 since the worldwide pandemic began. There have been five deaths. The county Health Department said Friday an estimated 77 cases are active, and there have been 342 recoveries.

After 17 consecutive days each with 100-plus active cases, the county has now recorded three in a row at 94 or less.

The postal ZIP code report from the state Department of Health and Human Services lists 114 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 31 each in White Oak, Clarkton and East Arcadia; 30 in Bladenboro; 22 in Tar Heel; seven in Council; six in Kelly; and five in Dublin. The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented.

Two deaths were in Bladenboro, and one each in Tar Heel and White Oak; one has not been included since the third death was reported June 25.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In state numbers, the total cases have been 45 percent ages 25-49, with 31 percent ages 50 and up. Fifty-one percent of the infections have been in women. Fifty-nine percent of deaths have been those 75 or older, and another 20 percent have been ages 65-74. Fifty-three percent of the deaths have been men.

In Bladen County’s numbers, 15 percent of the cases are ages 18-24, and another 9 percent are 17 or younger. The majority, 46 percent, are ages 25-49. Fifty-eight percent of the cases have been men. Three of the five deaths have been women.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 133 deaths and 5,231 cases. Cumberland has 41 deaths and 1,521 cases; Robeson has 44 deaths and 1,582 cases; Columbus has 39 deaths and 602 cases; Sampson has seven deaths and 1,170 cases; and Pender has two deaths and 338 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 850 deaths and 8,455 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 135 nursing homes, 81 residential care facilities, 25 correctional institutions and 11 other facilities. Of those, five each are in Cumberland, Robeson and Sampson, four are in Columbus, and three are in Bladen. There is also one cluster in Cumberland County.

Specific numbers for Bladen County did not change from Tuesday’s report. The outbreaks on Moore’s Swamp Road in Ivanhoe and Sleepy Creek Drive in Harrells each have 54 cases, and Cape Fear Teen Challenge in Elizabethtown still lists two cases for residents. The breakdown at the Ivanhoe location is three staff and 51 residents; it is 54 staff at the Harrells location.

The state defines an outbreak as two or more.

With 92 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 22 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 22 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, no category has less than an 84-day supply.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.5 percent of the deaths (687) and 54.3 percent of the cases (44,168).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 158 deaths and 14,157 positive cases, Rowan County has 43 deaths and 1,449 cases, Cabarrus County has 33 deaths and 1,521 cases, Union County has 25 deaths and 1,712 cases, and Gaston County has 15 deaths and 1,640 cases — a total of 274 deaths and 20,479 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Durham County has 67 deaths and 4,326 cases, Wake County has 60 deaths and 6,898 cases, Johnston County has 35 deaths and 1,920 cases, and Orange County has 42 deaths and 910 cases — a total of 204 deaths and 14,054 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 123 deaths and 3,440 cases, Forsyth County has 39 deaths and 3,580 cases, Randolph County has 32 deaths and 1,405 cases, and Davidson County has 15 deaths and 1,210 cases — a total of 209 deaths and 9,635 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 3.1 million confirmed cases and 133,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 1.6 million.

There are more than 12.3 million cases worldwide, with more than 556,000 deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.