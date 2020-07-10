ELIZABETHTOWN — Emereau: Bladen Charter School is surveying parents and families ahead of the return to school.

The governor is expected to soon give public schools their marching orders for how to return as the state continues to deal with the coronavirus. Surveys can be completed at https://forms.gle/URZvi4tqjGJ12VS48 or by coming to the school for a paper version.

The survey is for all grades, from kindergarten to the new ninth grade class that will begin. It includes questions related to how things went in the spring after Gov. Roy Cooper declared all schools would go to remote instruction, whether parents plan to send their children back to school, child care concerns should there be a blended model, and transportation.

There’s also an open-ended question for suggestions.