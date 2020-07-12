ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s government has shared information for an Asheville-based nonprofit offering through the internet educational events related to older adults with cognitive impairment.

MemoryCare.org bills itself as a team of physicians, nurses, social workers and volunteers dedicated to one goal — helping individuals with Alzheimer’s Disease and other cognitive disorders live as fully as possible for as long as possible at home or in their preferred setting. It supports caregivers with education, counseling and improved access to services, and provides community education. The events are all being offered through the internet application Zoom, and require registration at memorycare.org/fall-2020-edu/.

More information is available by calling 828-771-2219, or emailing office@memorycare.org.

The events are Aug. 20, Elder Fraud Wars; Sept. 10, Understanding Lewy Body Disease; Sept. 17, Assistive Technology: Easing your Caregiving Journey; Oct. 1, Book Club; Oct. 8, Lifestyle Choices that May Lower your Risk for Dementia. Each session is 2 to 3:30 p.m.

MemoryCare.org gets a favorable score from Charity Navigator, a respected independent third party that rates nonprofits, in finances and in accountability and transparency.