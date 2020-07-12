‘Summer of ’Cue’ underway across North Carolina

“Summer of ’Cue” is underway across North Carolina.

The initiative of the N.C. Pork Council encourages support for local restaurants throughout the state. The challenge rewards patrons with a unique T-shirt after visiting five different barbecue restaurants and purchasing a pork dish at each while promoting the visit on Facebook and Instagram using the #SummerofCue hashtag.

The promtion ends Labor Day.

Jim Lynch is a Wayne County farmer and president of the council. He said the coronavirus pandemic has had a deep impact into the industry.

“Pork — and barbecue in particular — is so important to our state’s identity and heritage, and we want to do all we can to encourage support for our restaurants. Our goal is to push business to them,” he said. “With many activities canceled or postponed this summer, this gives families a chance to have some fun while they hopefully try a new restaurant or two.”

North Carolina has more than 450 barbecue restaurants. It also has three of the top pork production counties in the United States, including Bladen County usually among the top dozen. It is also home to the world’s largest pork production facility, the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel.

To participate, take a picture of the pork entree, tag the restaurant, tag @NCPork and use the #SummerofCue hashtag. Once the participant has been to at least five restaurants, go to ncpork.org/summerofcue and fill out a claim form. Full details are on the website.

Earlier, the Pork Council announced other initiatives to help during the pandemic.

In April, it spearheaded a donation of more than 175,000 servings of pork for Inter-Faith Food Shuttle’s feeding programs. Smithfield Foods donated the pork products to the food bank. Nine champion barbecue cooks from the Whole Hog Barbecue competition series cooked and donated about 5,000 servings of pork.

In May, student scholarships were increased $35,000 to eight community colleges and universities to support students impacted financially by the pandemic. Bladen Community College was among the colleges. The others are N.C. State, N.C. A&T, East Carolina, Mount Olive, and James Sprunt, Sampson and Wayne community colleges.

The previous amount was $4,000. The board approved $24,000 in “emergency” aid to students in need due to COVID-19. It increased funding for existing scholarship programs, and it reaffirmed previously budgeted amounts. Separate from the emergency program, there is $11,000 in scholarships available at four-year and community colleges.

