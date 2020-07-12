ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Schools, pending Gov. Roy Cooper’s instruction this week, is poised to have its return to school plan available a week from Monday.

Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor said the district will be ready, but he’s skeptical of a return inside the buildings.

“This is tough for the governor, and he knows what the metrics are,” Taylor said. “He’s under a lot of pressure to have the kids come back to school.

“But I don’t think that is feasible. I think we would all be home by the end of September. I really do think that. We are still looking to have all plans finalized by July 20th.”

The Board of Education, in its last meeting, made a number of approvals related to operations and heard from Taylor on return plans. Three plans are ready, as required by Cooper, and a survey is circulating for parents and families through Wednesday.

Cooper said last week he would announce a schools decision this week. He had originally, on June 8, said he would do it on or before July 1; that didn’t happen.

“We hope to have this out to the public by July 20,” Taylor said. “Our hope is that we will have our final plan.”

Cooper tasked school districts with having a plan for minimal social distancing, moderate social distancing or remote learning only. His choice will be a minimum; districts can be more stringent but not less. Taylor said the school system can “fall in there somewhere” no matter which level is chosen.

The county is expecting personal protective equipment to come in from the state, Taylor said. That will include face shields, gowns, thermometers, and masks for staff at the schools.

The survey for the upcoming school year is available online on the county school’s website. To access it, click here.

“Everything that was on the consent agenda in the last meeting was approved,” said Taylor.

Those items included the upcoming school year plan options, the 2020-21 school year meeting dates, the driver’s education contract, the upcoming school year Vocational Rehabilitation Services memorandum of understanding, and the Career and Technical Education plans.

“The updated custom policy was tabled to the next meeting,” he said.

That policy includes information about remote participation in board meetings. The budget amendments that were needed to close out the school year were also approved.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@www.bladenjournal.com.