Coronavirus: Bladen’s total goes up eight cases in Sunday report from DHHS

ELIZABETHTOWN — Eight lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus were added to the Bladen County total in Sunday’s report from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The county Health Department says there are 88 active cases and 345 recoveries, with four people hospitalized. The case total since the pandemic began is 438 and the number of fatalities is five.

The postal ZIP code report from DHHS lists 121 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 32 in White Oak; 31 each in Clarkton, East Arcadia and Bladenboro; 23 in Tar Heel; seven in Council; six in Kelly; and none in Dublin. As recently as Saturday and many days in succession prior, Dublin listed five.

The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. Two deaths were in Bladenboro, and one each in Tar Heel and White Oak; one has not been included since the third death was reported June 25.

North Carolina’s totals released Sunday include:

• 1,503 deaths, up four from Saturday.

• 85,701 cases, up 1,908.

• 1,070 hospitalized, down 23.

• 1,176,058 tests, up 23,517.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 132 deaths and 5,415 cases. Cumberland has 41 deaths and 1,613 cases; Robeson has 43 deaths and 1,632 cases; Columbus has 39 deaths and 615 cases; Sampson has seven deaths and 1,190 cases; and Pender has two deaths and 365 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 855 deaths and 8,699 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 140 nursing homes, 87 residential care facilities, 25 correctional institutions and 11 other facilities. Of those, five each are in Cumberland, Robeson and Sampson, four are in Columbus, and three are in Bladen. There is also one cluster in Cumberland County.

In the personal protective equipment category, no category has less than an 84-day supply.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.8 percent of the deaths (703) and 54.5 percent of the cases (46,747).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 159 deaths and 15,024 positive cases, Rowan County has 43 deaths and 1,499 cases, Cabarrus County has 33 deaths and 1,640 cases, Union County has 26 deaths and 1,821 cases, and Gaston County has 15 deaths and 1,811 cases — a total of 276 deaths and 21,795 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 71 deaths and 7,447 cases, Durham County has 68 deaths and 4,499 cases, Johnston County has 35 deaths and 2,044 cases, and Orange County has 43 deaths and 961 cases — a total of 217 deaths and 14,951 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 123 deaths and 3,604 cases, Forsyth County has 40 deaths and 3,675 cases, Randolph County has 32 deaths and 1,475 cases, and Davidson County has 15 deaths and 1,247 cases — a total of 210 deaths and 10,001 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 3.2 million confirmed cases and 135,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 1.8 million.

There are more than 12.8 million cases worldwide, with more than 567,000 deaths.

