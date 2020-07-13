The Sudsy Nun finds its niche with goat’s milk soap

DUBLIN — A bit off the beaten path not far from Tar Heel and Dublin a startup that began as gifts for family and friends has become a solid business for Ann Dowless.

She and her daughter, Jackie Nunweiler, have been cranking out goat’s milk soap nonstop.

“The Sudsy Nun came from growing up Catholic,” Dowless said. “I grew up Catholic, in Catholic school from kindergarten through high school.

“My last name, before I got married, was Nunweiler. I had been teased, going to a Catholic school, with a name like Nunweiler. We are proud of our name and there are Nunweilers all over the world.”

They decided to play with the name, and The Sudsy Nun was made.

“We have upped our turnaround a lot this season,” Nunweiler said. “When we make soap we are making two to three batches, two to three scents, which is usually around 18 bars.

“We are usually doing soap four to five days week, which is really hard, because you have to clean everything in between. And you have to let the oils and lye sit for a bit or you will burn yourself. So it’s a matter of letting them sit for a bit and washing them every day.”

They make all kinds of scents, with everything from beer soap to cedar, to manly smells to florals and fruits. They even have vegan options available as well.

They also sell small cedar wood soap decks, where the bar can sit and drain to dry out between uses. Dowless’ husband hand makes these soap decks, and he has also helped by making molds and bar cutting equipment. In addition to hand soap there are bars for shampoo as well as soap for lathering and shaving.

One thing they will tell you is that this is a no-waste process. They sell the pretty end pieces for soap to accompany the soap decks, if they aren’t large enough to be sold as their own bar.

“If the piece is much too small, we have something we call purgatory soaps,” Dowless said. “That goes with the whole Catholic thing. We sell those for a dollar.”

Even smaller bits can get chopped up and made into bars with trial scents, and look like a slice of fruitcake with bits of all different colors. Soaps are everything from creamy to black to green and turquoise and more.

Soap making has been a longstanding tradition for many years, with earlier forms of soap being made with lard. Contemporary handmade soaps often incorporate different oils for the fats in their recipes, with everything from olive oil, coconut oil, to common cooking oils being used.

Right now they are selling their soaps mainly through the internet, and through Dirt Bag Ales in Hope Mills. The ladies are hoping to branch out further into more places down the road.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@www.bladenjournal.com.