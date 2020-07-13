5 TO KNOW: Tax Day delay from April 15 deadlines on Wednesday

Filed taxes yet?

No, it’s not April 15 rolling around the corner this week. It is July 15, and that’s the new Tax Day for this one time unlike any other many generations have seen.

The coronavirus crushed the U.S. economy, starting in mid-March and lasting ever since. Some businesses were forced to close, others did so by choice, and many have not and will not reopen.

The collateral damage of millions out of work led the federal government to move the usual April date three months. North Carolina followed suit, as did a number of other states and municipalities.

Unemployment soared to 14.7 percent, the highest level since the Great Depression that started 91 years ago and lasted deep into the 1930s.

Wednesday midnight is the deadline. The failure-to-file penalty is usually 5 percent of the tax owed for each month, or part of a month, that the return is late up to a maximum of 25 percent.

Here’s five to know:

• Is help available?

Sure. Some places do take walk-in customers, but it is best to call first.

There is always the internet, with a number of applications available. Many name companies have this service available. Other recognizable names are TurboTax, TaxSlayer and TaxAct, just to name a few.

• Was there an advantage to wait?

Perhaps. Those due a refund who waited until July 15 may be owed interest by the IRS. The rates range from 3 percent to 5 percent, depending on when the return is filed.

• What if paying in quarterly estimates?

Most already know, but the payments for April 15 and June 15 would be due on Wednesday as well.

Those that do the quarterly estimated payments are in what is generally called a gig economy — freelancers, self-employed, investors and retirees, to name a few.

• What if I owe, and can’t pay?

Options are available at the IRS website. Just go to IRS.gov/payments.

Another option is to push the July 15 date back. By filing IRS Form 4868, taxpayers can get an automatic extension until Oct. 15. Keep in mind, this is for filing and knowing there is a payment — not having already filed. Those that have filed and owe must pay by Wednesday, or be subject to penalties and interest.

One other thing about Oct. 15. If there is money owed when filing then, it will be due that day.

• Where’s my refund?

At the end of June, the IRS had processed nearly 11 percent fewer returns than the same time last year. But because many IRS operations and mail facilities were shut down for awhile during the pandemic, there is a backlog for those that have already filed.

On May 16, the National Taxpayer Advocate’s report to Congress said an estimated 4.7 million paper returns had not been processed. When all operations would resume and clear the backlog was unknown.

The IRS said in June it had processed more than 125 million returns.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.