RALEIGH — Comments on a draft discharge permit for a water treatment system at the Chemours Fayetteville Works site to remove PFAS contamination is open through Aug. 10.

The Department of Environmental Quality says comments can be made one of two ways: by email to publiccomments@ncdenr.gov, or by U.S. Postal Service mail, sending to Wastewater Permitting, Attn: Chemours Permit, 1617 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1617.

A DEQ release says, “Chemours is required under the terms of paragraph 12(e) of the Consent Order to reduce by at least 99 percent PFAS in the groundwater flowing from the site through Old Outfall 002 into the Cape Fear River and downstream intakes.”

The order further says the system must be operational by Sept. 30. It will treat groundwater that is discharging without treatment into the river. It is not designed for processing wastewater from the facility.

Chemours has not been allowed to discharge process wastewater into the river since 2017.

Go the DEQ website to see the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit and fact sheet, and the February 2019 Consent Order and related documents.

