VALDOSTA, Ga. — Laura Bellamy of Tar Heel has graduated from Valdosta State University.

Bellamy earned a bachelor’s degree in Spanish. She was among more than 1,100 students recognized during the 229th commencement ceremonies. The festivities were held virtually through the internet, and included speakers from the student body.

“Our graduates have overcome countless obstacles, including this ongoing pandemic, to do the hard work necessary to earn a college degree,” said Dr. Richard A. Carvajal in a release from the university. “I am so proud of their tireless commitment, and I am inspired by the dedicated faculty and staff who supported these students on their journey to this day.”