Coronavirus: Bladen County, all of North Carolina await Cooper’s next move

ELIZABETHTOWN — Gov. Roy Cooper’s safer at home executive order is set to expire Friday, and businesses in Bladen County and throughout the state await his next move.

The governor said last week he would announce a decision on the order and the reopening of schools this week. He did not schedule a press conference for Monday, and his Tuesday schedule was expected later in the evening.

Bladen County’s total cases increased by eight on Monday and stands at 446 since the pandemic began. For July, there have been 75.

The county has had five deaths, 352 recoveries and has three hospitalized. There are 89 active cases, according to the Health Department. Dr. Terri Duncan is scheduled to address county commissioners in tonight’s meeting at the Bladen County Courthouse.

The postal ZIP code report from DHHS lists 122 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 36 in White Oak; 34 in Bladenboro; 31 each in Clarkton and East Arcadia; 23 in Tar Heel; seven in Council; six in Kelly; and none in Dublin. As recently as Saturday and many days in succession prior, Dublin listed five; it had none in reports Sunday and Monday.

The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. Two deaths were in Bladenboro, and one each in Tar Heel and White Oak; one has not been included since the third death was reported June 25.

North Carolina’s totals released Monday include:

• 1,510 deaths, up seven from Sunday.

• 87,528 cases, up 1,827.

• 1,040 hospitalized, down 30.

• 1,220,486 tests, up 44,428.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 132 deaths and 5,474 cases. Cumberland has 41 deaths and 1,633 cases; Robeson has 43 deaths and 1,638 cases; Columbus has 39 deaths and 623 cases; Sampson has seven deaths and 1,198 cases; and Pender has two deaths and 382 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 855 deaths and 8,735 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 140 nursing homes, 87 residential care facilities, 25 correctional institutions and 11 other facilities. Of those, five each are in Cumberland, Robeson and Sampson, four are in Columbus, and three are in Bladen. There is also one cluster in Cumberland County.

With 80 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 73 percent of the ventilators, 23 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 25 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, no category has less than an 84-day supply.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.9 percent of the deaths (709) and 54.6 percent of the cases (47,748).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 163 deaths and 15,319 positive cases, Rowan County has 43 deaths and 1,522 cases, Cabarrus County has 33 deaths and 1,677 cases, Union County has 26 deaths and 1,858 cases, and Gaston County has 15 deaths and 1,859 cases — a total of 280 deaths and 22,235 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 71 deaths and 7,640 cases, Durham County has 70 deaths and 4,602 cases, Johnston County has 35 deaths and 2,091 cases, and Orange County has 43 deaths and 992 cases — a total of 219 deaths and 15,325 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 123 deaths and 3,682 cases, Forsyth County has 40 deaths and 3,731 cases, Randolph County has 32 deaths and 1,512 cases, and Davidson County has 15 deaths and 1,263 cases — a total of 210 deaths and 10,188 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 3.3 million confirmed cases and 135,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 1.8 million.

There are more than 12.9 million cases worldwide, with more than 570,000 deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.